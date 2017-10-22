Why the topic of product reviews is complicated

1. Generate an account number
The account number is the only thing you need to connect to Mullvad VPN. We ask for no email, no phone number, no personal information whatsoever.
2. Pay only €5 per month
Once you've got an account number, we give you three hours to try Mullvad for free. After that, it's only €5 per month for peace-of-mind privacy.
3. Download Mullvad and you're set
Your time is precious, so why waste it on difficult setup configurations? Download the Mullvad VPN client, enter your account number, and you're ready to roll.