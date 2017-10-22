Why the topic of product reviews is complicated

World-class, online privacy

Mullvad is a VPN service that helps keep your online activity, identity, and location private.

Only €5/month - We accept Bitcoin, cash, bank wire, credit card, PayPal, and Swish.

Browse the web securely

When you connect to the internet with Mullvad, we ensure that the traffic to and from your computer is encrypted to the highest standards – even if you are using a public WiFi network at a cafe or hotel. Evade hackers and trackers.

Compy

Keep your privacy

We keep no activity logs, do not ask for personal information, and even encourage anonymous payments via Bitcoin and cash. Your IP address is replaced by one of ours, ensuring that your device's activity and location are not linked to you.

Easy to use

Using Mullvad is straightforward and simple – just download and install the client. You won't need to waste time with setup configurations or a multi-step registration process. We built Mullvad with ease of use in mind.

Privacy is a universal right.

We truly believe in this statement. In fact, our ultimate goal is to make internet censorship and mass surveillance completely ineffective. If you've never given privacy much thought, then start with our blog post on the fundamentals of privacy, including how to protect your online presence and why we take it so seriously.

Privacy Policy

At Mullvad, we do not store activity logs of any kind. This means that when someone requires us to divulge information about our customers, we have no information to give out. However, credit card payments and bank transfers leave records. These are kept by the banks and card companies, something that we can't erase. To pay anonymously, use cash or Bitcoin.

Amagicom AB

The legal entity operating Mullvad is Amagicom AB. The name Amagicom is derived from the Sumerian word ama-gi – the oldest word for “freedom“ or, literary, “back to mother” in the context of slavery – and the abbreviation for communication. Amagicom stands for “free communication”.

Team

Amagicom is 100% owned by founders Fredrik Strömberg and Daniel Berntsson who are actively involved in the company. The rest of the team includes Robin Lövgren, Simon Andersson, Linus, Richard Mitra, Erik Larkö, Sanny Mitra, David Marby, Odd, and Jan Jonsson.

Getting started with Mullvad

1. Generate an account number

The account number is the only thing you need to connect to Mullvad VPN. We ask for no email, no phone number, no personal information whatsoever.

2. Pay only €5 per month

Once you've got an account number, we give you three hours to try Mullvad for free. After that, it's only €5 per month for peace-of-mind privacy.

3. Download Mullvad and you're set

Your time is precious, so why waste it on difficult setup configurations? Download the Mullvad VPN client, enter your account number, and you're ready to roll.

267635576811
